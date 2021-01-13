Via OAN:

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) is reportedly circulating a petition among conservative lawmakers, which is calling for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) to resign from her position as conference chair of the Republican Party.

On Tuesday, Biggs said Cheney was not representing Republican ideals when she announced her support for impeachment efforts against President Trump and that she should resign from the role.

Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-Md.) also came out against Cheney in a statement posted on Twitter. He claimed Cheney “ignored the preferences of Republican voters” when she came out in support of the impeachment.

Keep reading…