Via Fox News:

EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on Wednesday is calling for “all Americans” to help “ease tensions and calm tempers,” saying he does “not” stand for violence “of any kind” — and he’s asking Big Tech to join the effort.

“In light of reports of more demonstrations, I urge that there must be NO violence, NO lawbreaking and NO vandalism of any kind,” the president said in a statement to Fox News. “That is not what I stand for and it is not what America stands for. I call on ALL Americans to help ease tensions and calm tempers. Thank You.”

A Trump adviser told Fox News the statement will go out as an email from the White House press office. The White House will then attempt to post the statement to all of Trump’s official social media accounts.

The adviser also told Fox News the statement would be posted and distributed through all Trump campaign and political accounts.

