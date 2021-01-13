FLASHBACK: Rep. Cory Booker issues a call to action for constituents: "get up in the face of some congresspeople," in Washington, DC, 2018. pic.twitter.com/A6U9ckbvvy

Via The Post Millennial:

In 2018, both Rep. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Sen. Maxine Waters (D-CA) called for violence against elected leaders.

They wanted their constituents to give a wake-up call to those congressmen and Cabinet members who were allied with the Trump administration, and they believed that violence was the way to do it. They said so outright.

Speaking to supporters at the 2018 National Conference on Ending Homeless and Capitol Hill Day, Booker called for those who attended his speech to go to Capitol Hill and “get up in the face of some congresspeople.”

