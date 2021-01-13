Via MSN:

Another 5,000 members of the National Guard could arrive to support Inauguration Day security in Washington, D.C., city officials said Wednesday, which would increase the total to at least 20,000 in a rapidly swelling security apparatus focused on the Capitol.

“I think you can except to see somewhere upwards beyond 20,000 members of the National Guard that will be here in the footprint of the District of Columbia,” acting D.C. police chief Robert J. Contee III said at a news conference.

A defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that Pentagon officials were still working through plans for providing additional security support to the inauguration.

The official said that a discussions with city and federal officials over the final number of National Guard that will be sent into Washington were still at a notional stage, as officials plan for what is needed and take part in tabletop exercises led by the Secret Service.

