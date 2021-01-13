LMAO…..

Via NY Post:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday night said a “very close encounter” at the Capitol riot left her thinking she would die.

Ocasio-Cortez disclosed the incident in an Instagram live stream, without providing specific details due to security concerns.

“I can tell you that I had a very close encounter, where I thought I was going to die,” the Queens-Bronx Democrat told viewers.

“I did not know if I was going to make it to the end of that day alive,” she said.

The Capitol siege carried out by Trump supporters left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer and an Air Force vet.

Lawmakers voting to certify the 2020 election results were forced to shelter for hours, before returning to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

