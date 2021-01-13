Pence chose to go along to get along, like any dumb hayseed would.

Via DailyCaller:

President Donald Trump allegedly berated Vice President Mike Pence over the phone before Pence went to oversee the certification of election results in the Capitol Jan. 6, according to a New York Times report.

“You can either go down in history as a patriot or you can go down in history as a pussy,” Trump allegedly said, according to a report from the New York Times. Trump was reportedly furious that Pence refused to aid his efforts to overturn the election after a series of conversations in which the president pressured him to do so, the NYT reported, citing multiple individuals briefed on the conversation.

Keep reading…