Wait, what?

BELLER: “Even if Biden wins, we go for all the Republican voters, and Homeland Security will take their children away. What do you think about that?”

WOMAN: (Laughs)

BELLER: “And we’ll put them into re-education camps.”

WOMAN: “Amen.”

BELLER: “In these times, which are unique, I mean, Trump is close to Hitler.”

WOMAN: “What are you going to do if we don’t win?”

BELLER: “Go to the White House and throw Molotov cocktails.”