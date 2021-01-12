Via Page Six:

He’d rather live free.

Bruce Willis was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid on Monday after he refused to wear a mask, a spy tells Page Six.

The spy says people inside the store became upset that Willis, 65, wasn’t wearing a mask — despite having a bandanna tied around his neck, which he could have easily pulled up.

We’re told the “Die Hard” star, who was photographed at the store without a mask on, walked away without making his purchase.

A rep for Willis didn’t return Page Six’s request for comment.

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

