Via Page Six:
He’d rather live free.
Bruce Willis was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid on Monday after he refused to wear a mask, a spy tells Page Six.
The spy says people inside the store became upset that Willis, 65, wasn’t wearing a mask — despite having a bandanna tied around his neck, which he could have easily pulled up.
We’re told the “Die Hard” star, who was photographed at the store without a mask on, walked away without making his purchase.
A rep for Willis didn’t return Page Six’s request for comment.
Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in California, has surpassed 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.