The crappiest place on Earth.

Via Huff Post:

Walt Disney Co.’s Disneyland, which has remained closed since March, will become the first large site to provide COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County, California, government officials announced late on Monday.

Disneyland will be the first Super Point-of-Dispensing (POD) site in the county and become operational later this week, the district officials said in a statement.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” said acting chairman Andrew Do, Orange County Supervisor, representing the First District.

