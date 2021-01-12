Stealing the election? Not worried! Impeaching rightfully elected leader? Problem!

Via Fox News:

As Democrats prepare to impeach President Trump for the second time, President-elect Joe Biden is rushing to ensure the effort does not derail his legislative agenda or the confirmation of his Cabinet picks in the early days of his administration.

Trump could be impeached as soon as Wednesday, for what House Democrats see as his role in inciting the riots at the U.S. Capitol, just seven days before Biden is sworn in.

Keep reading…