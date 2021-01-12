Via DailyWire:

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told Fox News on Monday evening that the move by House Democrats to impeach President Donald Trump was “ill advised” and that they know that there are not the votes in the U.S. Senate to convict and remove the president.

Manchin made the remarks during an interview with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, who asked Manchin whether there were the votes in the Senate to convict and remove Trump for allegedly inciting a riot that culminated in violence breaking out in the nation’s capital last week.

