Everyone on the left will cheer this and not be at all troubled by trying to ban books. Talk about fascist.

Via Townhall:

Antifa members in Portland, Oregon are doing their best to take down conservative journalist, Andy Ngo, who has been covering their violent behavior for years. In fact, back in 2019, Ngo was attacked with a cement milkshake simply for documenting Antifa’s protests and riots that almost always turn violent.

Ngo has written a book about Antifa’s thuggery, called “Unmasked,” about how they target people and how their actions threaten our democracy. The book is available for preorder and is set to be released early next month.

When Antifa received word that Ngo’s book was for sale at Powell’s bookstore, they decided to show up and demand that the local chain cease selling it all together.

