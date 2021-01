Via The Hill:

A majority of voters believe the storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump was mostly incited by the actions of a mob of people, a new Hill-HarrisX poll finds.

Fifty-percent of registered voters in the Jan. 6-7 survey said the Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol was caused by actions taken by the mob.

By contrast, 45 percent of respondents said President Trump caused situation.