The planning was largely done on Facebook. This is all a bullshit pretext for silencing competitors on ideological grounds: just the start.

Do you know how many of the people arrested in connection with the Capitol invasion were active users of Parler?

Because it’s about taking out the competition, not actually caring about the Capitol.

If what Big Tech has done to Parler doesn’t scare the Hell out of you, you’re not paying attention. Sure, you can sit there and tell yourself, ‘Self, I’m not problematic and my views are ok so I’m safe,’ but the moment someone at Twitter or Amazon decides what you think isn’t AOK they can make you or your platform or even your business just disappear.

Seriously, if the ACLU which is usually super liberal is tossing up red flags here you know it’s bad.

Glenn Greenwald did an exceptional job of explaining all of this:

