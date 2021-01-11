He also may have died because of a medical condition, not from being hit with a fire extinguisher as media reported.

Via NY Post:

On Thursday, Brian Sicknick, an officer with the US Capitol Police, died from injuries sustained during the storming of the Capitol building. Democratic leaders have presented Sicknick as a martyr of the #Resistance against President Trump and his dangerous supporters.

Reality is more complicated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi described Sicknick’s death as a reminder of the need to “protect our country from all threats, foreign and domestic.” President-elect Joe Biden suggested that whoever backed Trump supports “an all-out assault on our institutions of our democracy.” The day’s violence, it seems, has become an all-purpose excuse to denounce and ­silence anyone not sufficiently anti-Trump.

