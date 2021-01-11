Good riddance.

Via Neowin:

Twitter’s share price fell almost 10% in premarket trading today after the micro-blogging website decided to permanently ban US President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Twitter announced that it has Donald Trump’s account after suspending it for 12 hours for breaking the company’s terms of service. Earlier in the week, Trump spoke to a rally, post which protestors stormed the Capitol building as Congress was certifying the votes to confirm the election results. Late Friday, Twitter shared a blog post confirming the ban and it noted that the action was taken “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”.

