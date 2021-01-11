Oh boy, another round of this…

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are planning to introduce at least one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday for “incitement of insurrection” when his supporters violently breached the Capitol last Wednesday.

Members will unveil the article and other resolutions during a session of the House at 11 a.m. ET.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., will introduce a resolution prepared by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., that calls on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a letter to her caucus on Sunday evening. Hoyer needs unanimous consent to pass the measure and, if any member blocks it, Democrats will hold a floor vote on the legislation Tuesday.

