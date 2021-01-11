These people have really lost it.

Via DailyWire:

Critics of Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley are contacting the all-boys Jesuit high school from which he graduated more than twenty years ago to express their displeasure with the role they claim he played in Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Hawley, a 1998 graduate of Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, has supported President Donald Trump’s appeal to reject the election results both before and after last week’s rebellion that resulted in five deaths. He has been accused of nonverbally inciting those who stormed the Capitol building for the cause. However, he did issue a statement calling for the violence to end and people who broke the law to be prosecuted. President-elect Joe Biden recently likened Hawley to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels.

