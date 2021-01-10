This appears to be the first time @SpeakerPelosi has explicitly stated her intent to re-impeach Trump. BFD. No president in American history has been impeached twice.
But no, this isn’t really about grabbing power.
NOTABLE: @SpeakerPelosi's letter asks Democrats for input on "14th Amendment Section 3."
That's the part of the Constitution that prohibits lawmakers from having "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."
New Rep. @CoriBush (MO) has been pushing to use this to expel some members. pic.twitter.com/DAnPasIjUj
