This appears to be the first time @SpeakerPelosi has explicitly stated her intent to re-impeach Trump. BFD. No president in American history has been impeached twice.

But no, this isn’t really about grabbing power.

NOTABLE: @SpeakerPelosi's letter asks Democrats for input on "14th Amendment Section 3."

That's the part of the Constitution that prohibits lawmakers from having "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

New Rep. @CoriBush (MO) has been pushing to use this to expel some members. pic.twitter.com/DAnPasIjUj

— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 11, 2021