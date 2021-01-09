Dolt.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson claimed in a Saturday appearance on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” that if the Capitol police officer had not fired the shot that killed a Trump supporter during the riots Wednesday, then he and his colleagues would have been lynched.

“This is nothing but a race war that was about to be unleashed,” Johnson told host Al Sharpton. “Had it not been for the gunshot of the one shot fired by that plainclothes officer in the Speaker’s lobby right behind the House gallery … if those people had been able to get through, they would have had us who were in the gallery up on the third floor trapped.”

Johnson, alluding to the shooting of Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt as she tried to climb through a barricaded window near the gallery, went on to say that he and other members of Congress “who look like” him “would have been swinging from those railings.”