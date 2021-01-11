Really?

Via Free Beacon:

Former Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer said that Wednesday’s U.S. Capitol riots were a worse “security failure” than the 9/11 terror attacks.

“It’s clearly one of the greatest security failures in modern American history,” Pfeiffer said Thursday on Pod Save America. “Worse than 9/11. It’s 9/11 if they had told you that 9/11 was going to happen and you didn’t prepare for it.”

On Wednesday, hundreds of pro-Trump rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol to disrupt Congress’s certification of the presidential electoral votes. The riot left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol police officer.