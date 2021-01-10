Via WFMD:

About 30 teachers who attended the rally are being told to report to a meeting where they may lose their job

Charles Town, WV (DG) – Nearly 30 teachers in Jefferson County, West Virginia that attended the rally at the Capital in Washington DC on Wednesday are now being threatened with termination.

A letter was sent to the teachers by the Jefferson County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Bondy Shay Gibson. In the letter the teachers are told to report to a meeting on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 where disciplinary action, including termination, will be discussed. The teachers are encouraged to bring a representative with them. The teachers were also told to not enter any Jefferson County School’s property or attend any school activity.

The Jefferson County Republican Executive Committee released a statement about Dr. Gibson‘s letter. They say it is a threatening letter that is attack on our liberties. The JCREC is requesting that Dr. Gibson be suspended pending an investigation of her actions. They are also requesting that the Board of Education immediately cease the violation of the constitutional rights of the Board of Education employees, students, and the citizens of Jefferson County.

Keep reading…