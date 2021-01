They want to crush him and any of his support for the future.

Via Daily Wire:

Democrats have at least 180 co-sponsors for articles of impeachment against President Trump and they plan to introduce the measure on Monday.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office — an idea that Pence has reportedly rejected — she says the House will take action if Trump doesn’t resign.

