Via NY Post:

Parler CEO Mark Matze said Sunday that the “devastating” Big Tech ban of the right-wing app could put the company out of business, calling it “an assault on everybody.”

His comment came a day after Amazon kicked the booming app off its web hosting services.

“It’s devastating is what it is,” Matze said on Fox News. “They all work together to make sure at the same time we would lose access to not only our apps, but they’re actually shutting all of our servers off tonight, off the internet.”

“They made an attempt to not only kill the app, but to actually destroy the entire company,” he said. “And it’s not just these three companies.

“Every vendor from text message services to email providers to our lawyers all ditched us too on the same day,” Matze said.

