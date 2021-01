Parler had been the number one app, until Big Tech killed it because that’s where conservatives were going after they dumped Twitter. So this is Jack basically saying hahaha, our coordinated attack killed our competition and conservatives option.

You are a pathetic weasel. Please unfollow me before you ban me.

Oh, and it’ll come for you too one day. Read history instead of micro dosing all day.

— Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 10, 2021