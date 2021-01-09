Via Fox News:

Shootings and murders skyrocketed in 2020 throughout the Big Apple, the NYPD said as it released year-end crime data late Wednesday.

The number of shootings soared 97% from 777 in 2019 to 1,531 in 2020 and murders jumped by 44% from 319 to 462, according to the NYPD.

The city watched violence cut through all five boroughs in 2020, sometimes taking down innocent victims in crimes that shocked the city, such as the shooting of 1-year-old Davell Gardner, who was killed at a Brooklyn barbecue in July.

