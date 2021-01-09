Via DailyMail:

House Democrats are planning to impeach President Donald Trump with a single impeachment article charging him with ‘incitement of insurrection’ they revealed Friday afternoon.

The move is on a hyper-fast track after Wednesday’s Capitol riot – with the article set to be introduced Monday.

A draft of the article prepared by Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, and Jamie Raskin states that, ‘Incited by Trump, a mob unlawfully breached the Capitol,’ injured law enforcement, menaced lawmakers and the vice president, and interfered with the count of the Electoral College.

