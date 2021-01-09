Via Fox News:

President Trump vows to return to social media after bans; ‘Fox and Friends Weekend’ cohosts weigh in.

Social media giant Twitter suspended President Trump’s campaign from its platform not long after shutting down his personal account, which had amassed nearly 90 million followers.

The San Francisco-based company permanently banned the president following Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. It had earlier removed three tweets he posted in response to the violence and then temporarily blocked him over “repeated and severe violations” of its civic integrity policy.

