Via NBC:

President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz are part of the “big lie” about election fraud and invoked Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels, but stopped short of calling on the two senators to resign.

Hawley, a Missouri Republican, faces a wave of condemnation for supporting a bid to block certification of Biden’s victory in two states even after a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol. Top Senate Democrats have demanded his resignation and previously-supportive politicians have denounced him.

The junior senator quickly seized on Biden’s remarks in an effort to turn the tables, saying the incoming president had called him and Cruz Nazis.

