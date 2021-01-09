Trump should pardon everyone arrested on Capitol Hill as one final EFF YOU to the Establishment & Democrats

Via NBC:

Jan. 9, 2021, 10:17 AM CST

A man photographed carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the U.S. Capitol while a pro-Trump mob rampaged on Wednesday has been arrested.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida was arrested Friday around 9 p.m. and is being held on a federal warrant, jail records from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office show.

Johnson was not among the suspects identified by the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday as having been already charged in federal court in connection to crimes committed at the Capitol on Wednesday.

