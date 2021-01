Via NY Post:

Twitter on Friday announced it is taking the unprecedented step of banning President Trump from the platform “permanently.”

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company said in a statement shortly after 6 p.m.

