Patriotic huh?

Via NY Post:

A fedup American Airlines pilot threatened to “dump” a plane filled with “USA” chanting President Trump supporters in Kansas if they didn’t “behave” during a flight out of Washington D.C. Friday, video shows.

“I’ll put this plane down in the middle of Kansas and dump people off, I don’t care,” the pilot can be heard saying over the loudspeaker in a video posted to Twitter.

“We will do that if that’s what it takes so, behave please,” he continues, exasperated.

Keep reading…