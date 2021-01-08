A laptop from a conference room was stolen. It was a laptop that was only used for presentations. https://t.co/S7YGPnLaWy

Via The Hill:

An aide for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday that a laptop was stolen from the Speaker’s office during the riots in the Capitol earlier this week, adding to existing security concerns.

“A laptop from a conference room was stolen,” Drew Hammill, deputy chief of staff to Pelosi, tweeted Friday. “It was a laptop that was only used for presentations.”

