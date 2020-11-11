Unreal.

Via NY Post:

Thousands of New Yorkers whose absentee ballots were disqualified for mailing errors have time to correct the problem weeks after the election under a new state law.

The city Board of Elections preliminary report released Tuesday found that 96 percent of the record 713,536 absentee ballots received in the mail during the coronavirus pandemic — or 688,636 — were deemed valid.

Four percent or 15,330 ballots were disqualified for filing errors.

Of those, about 40 percent — 6,132 ballots — could be corrected for technical snafus, said BOE spokeswoman Valerie Velazquez.

