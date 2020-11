That’s what you get for voting for a woman whose last name is the same as the villain from Super Mario Bros. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

DC Mayor Bowser says her trip to Delaware for Biden's victory speech was "absolutely" essential: "I do a lot of things to advance the interests of the District of Columbia. And some of them are formal, and some of them are informal, but all of them are necessary." pic.twitter.com/Xsk2psqjfD — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) November 10, 2020