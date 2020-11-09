Via Newsbusters:

Joe Biden may be cooing about unity, but his base is a different story. Vengeful Trump haters want to exact revenge on Trump supporters. Unity? Sure, you can have unity after much chastisement and abuse.

Case in point: Medium employee/feminist author Jessica Valenti’s insane Biden victory rant. As she was a sore loser for four years under Trump, she has turned into a sore winner who would be celebrating Biden’s victory by waterboarding Trump voters if she could. Don’t believe it? Look at her absolutely unhinged tweets.

As it became more clear, in the media’s eyes that is, that Biden would be the president-elect on November 6, the crazed Trump-hater eschewed joy and gracious victory, and got drunk with the idea of making Trumpers’ lives a living hell. After all, they deserve it for all the liberal tears they made her shed.

Valenti tweeted, “If I hear anyone talking about being gracious winners or whatever, I’m gonna flip. These people are criminals who put babies in cages & killed over 230k Americans. Fuck them forever.” Ouch. So much for unity. Also that’s a clever way to justify demonizing an electorate, blame them for crimes they couldn’t have possibly committed.

