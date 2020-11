Idiot.

I have supported you, Mr. President, we (Montana) have supported you—and @realDonaldTrump accomplished some incredible things during your time in office!

But that time is now over.

Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden.

Blessings on you and your family.❤️

— Corey Stapleton (@Stapleton_MT) November 7, 2020