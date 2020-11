Here we go, now states will start going back to red again and the Dems will lose their minds.

Breaking: @RealClearNews moves Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes back into the too close to call category meaning neither @JoeBiden nor @realDonaldTrump is at the 270 needed to become President #Elections2020 #CountEveryVote pic.twitter.com/SaBMsU9S0v — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 10, 2020