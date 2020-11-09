Twitter has flagged President Trump's tweet about "cesspool of fake votes" in Nevada. We have found one case where a ballot was cast in a deceased voter's name. #8NN https://t.co/RDGXRH4Q1R

Via 8 News Now:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Twitter has flagged a tweet from President Trump that alleges Nevada is full of “fake votes.”

The president tweeted Monday that members of his campaign, including Matt Schlapp and former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt are “finding things that, when released, will be absolutely shocking.” This comes after the campaign held a press conference Sunday in Las Vegas, again alleging voter fraud in the state, and specifically, in Clark County.

