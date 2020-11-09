Vaccine is 90% effective or better. Idiots wanna idiot.

Via Fox News:

FOX Business’ ‘Making Money’ host Charles Payne provides analysis on ‘Fox & Friends.’

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that while it is “good news” that Pfizer has had a recent breakthrough in its coronavirus vaccine clinical trial, he believes it is “bad news” that the Trump administration will get to plan the distribution.

In an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, Cuomo said he has spoken to other governors about how they can alter or even block Trump’s plan so that President-elect Joe Biden could do it instead.

TRUMP, BIDEN CELEBRATE PFIZER REVEALING CORONAVIRUS VACCINE PROGRESS

“Well, it’s good news, bad news, George,” Cuomo said. “The good news is the Pfizer tests look good and we’ll have a vaccine shortly. The bad news is it’s about two months before Joe Biden takes over, and that means this administration is going to be implementing a vaccine plan.”

