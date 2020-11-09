Chuck Schumer at NYC celebration:
"Now we take Georgia and then we change America" pic.twitter.com/uIoy1NRR62
— Status Coup (@StatusCoup) November 7, 2020
Oh, no you don’t.
.@ChuckSchumer said it best: "Now, we take Georgia. Then we change America."
Help us defend America by chipping in here ➡️ https://t.co/1Q0jAyjS3z pic.twitter.com/NQfI7i6bai
— The Senate Majority (@NRSC) November 7, 2020
This is what the Obama bros think about Georgia.
I'm not sure that the seven Georgians who know who Chuck Schumer is are going to find this all that compelling
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) November 8, 2020