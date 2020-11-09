So speaking of election interference, it’s not just fraud or voting improprieties….

Via MRC:

A new post-election poll from the Media Research Center, conducted by McLaughlin & Associates, shows 36 percent of Biden voters were NOT aware of the evidence linking Joe Biden to corrupt financial dealings with China through his son Hunter. Thirteen percent of these voters (or 4.6% of Biden’s total vote) say that had they known these facts, they would not have voted for the former Vice President.

Such a shift away from Biden would have meant President Trump would have won the election with 289 electoral votes. (Details below.)

