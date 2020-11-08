Someone got shot during the Biden celebration street party in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/wHy4Xe4fHo

This follows BLM elsewhere getting upset that people are celebrating before they have gotten what they want.

Via Capitol Hill

One person was shot and killed early Sunday morning at 10th and Pike.

Seattle Fire reports the man died while paramedics were transporting him to Harborview. Seattle Police said the victim was a 31-year-old man.

A suspect was reported seen running from the area southbound of the shooting first reported around 1:08 AM.

Police made a vehicle stop near Broadway and Union but it is not clear if someone was taken into custody.

