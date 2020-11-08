And she let Mitt Romney have it.

DC Elites are eager to return to "business as usual.”

The 70 million Americans who voted for @realDonaldTrump are not moving on just because the media says so. Serious election integrity concerns (read Alito’s opinion) in several states that the media should be investigating. https://t.co/m2l4AvdWeA

— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 7, 2020