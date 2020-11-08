Of course he is.

Via NY Post:

Immediately after he takes office, President-elect Joe Biden plans to issue a slew of executive orders reversing many notable Trump administration policies, according to a report on Saturday.

The Biden camp wants to immediately repeal the ban on immigration targeting many Muslim-majority countries, The Washington Post reported.

He also wants to reinstate the program allowing “Dreamers” who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to stay in the country, the report said.

Biden further intends to rejoin the Paris climate accords, and is also reportedly planning to reverse President Trump’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization, which was slated to take effect in July 2021.

The report comes the same day the Democrat’s election win was declared.

