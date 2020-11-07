Via Dailywire:

President Donald Trump has cut down Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s lead to within 1%, though it is unclear if Trump will receive enough of the remaining ballots to overtake the former vice president.

The latest data from ballots came in Friday evening, overall narrowing the gap between Trump and Biden. More ballots are expected late Saturday morning. Currently, the two are separated by 29,861 votes with roughly 171,000 outstanding ballots in the state left to be counted.

Keep reading…