Via Dailywire:

Only a few days before the election, Nancy Pelosi became the latest in a long line of Democrats to call Amy Coney Barrett an “illegitimate” Supreme Court Justice. From the moment the vacancy opened, all the way up to and through the hearings and confirmation vote, Democrats labeled the process a “sham” and openly questioned the very validity of Barrett’s judgeship.

There was, of course, no basis for these charges. Barrett was nominated and confirmed by an entirely legal and constitutional process, and there was nothing even vaguely strange or troubling about the way the White House and Senate Republicans handled the matter. Still, Democrats were willing to destroy America’s faith in the judicial branch just for the sake of scoring political points.

