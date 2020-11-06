Via Dailywire:

The United States Supreme Court issued an order late on Friday evening directing that the ballots in Pennsylvania after Election Day must be segregated from the rest of the ballots and secured—and if counted, counted separately.

“All county boards of election are hereby ordered, pending further order of the Court, to comply with the following guidance provided by the Secretary of the Commonwealth on October 28 and November 1, namely, (1) that all ballots received by mail after 8:00 p.m. on November 3 be segregated and kept ‘in a secure, safe and sealed container separate from other voted ballots,’ and (2) that all such ballots, if counted, be counted separately,” Associate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the Order. “Pa. Dep’t of State,

Keep reading…