They say they have thousands more in addition to the 3,062, that they referred to in their referral.

Via Daily Wire:

The Nevada Republican Party sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice on Thursday alleging thousands of examples of voter fraud.

“Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud,” the Nevada Republican Party said in a statement. “We expect that number to grow substantially. Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.”

Fox News reported that a Justice Department spokesperson confirmed to the network that the criminal referral was received and that “attorneys will follow the standard practice of investigating.”

