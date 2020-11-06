Where else is this “software glitch” occurring? The software is used across the state in 47 counties. But not only there, also in other states that have come under question.

This election is not over. This is going to take time to investigate, to sort out, to recount. Our votes deserve the respect of being verified so that every American knows the result is fair. If you don’t verify every vote & voter, the country will be stuck in a very dark place. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 6, 2020